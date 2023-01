MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Leading Russian stock market indices grow during the trading session on Wednesday.

The MOEX index rose by 0.24% to 2,164.76 points, the RTS index - by 0.43% to 978.71 points.

The dollar fell by 0.17% to 69.68 rubles, the euro - by 0.18% to 74.72 rubles, while the yuan lost 0.25% and reached 10.25 rubles.