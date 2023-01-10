Analysts no longer expect eurozone recession in 2023 — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. Analysts at Goldman Sachs no longer see the prerequisites for a recession in Europe in 2023, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

"Economists at Goldman Sachs no longer predict a euro-zone recession after the economy proved more resilient at the end of 2022, natural gas prices fell sharply and China abandoned Covid-19 restrictions earlier than anticipated," the report said.

According to Bloomberg, "Gross domestic product is now expected to increase 0.6% this year, compared with an earlier forecast for a contraction of 0.1%. While growth will still be weak during the winter due to the energy crisis, the first quarter of 2023 will likely see expansion of 0.1%, according to economists led by Jari Stehn."

According to experts, inflation in Europe in 2023 will decline faster than expected and will reach around 3.25% by the end of the year.

Earlier, analysts predicted a decline in the European economy due to the energy crisis, which worsened in early July 2022, when there were first interruptions in gas supplies from Russia to a number of EU countries.