World Bank expects oil prices to reach $88 per barrel in 2023, $80 in 2024

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The World Bank anticipates oil prices to be at $88 per barrel in 2023 and $80 in 2024, according to the organization’s January report published on Tuesday.

"Going forward, energy prices are expected to ease in 2023 but remain higher than previously forecast, primarily reflecting an upward revision to coal prices. Crude oil prices are projected to moderate to an average of $88/bbl in 2023, $4/bbl below previous projections. The downward revision is primarily due to slower global growth and the subsequent weakness in oil demand in 2023, particularly in Europe," the report said.

As for Russian oil exports, the organization expects them "to fall in 2023 due to additional EU sanctions that started in December 2022 for crude oil and will begin in February 2023 for oil products. The overall reduction in Russia’s exports is likely to be smaller than initially expected, however, as the G7 oil price cap will enable countries that import oil from Russia to continue to access EU and UK insurance services, provided they adhere to the price cap."

"Beyond Russia, oil supply will increase modestly, mainly from the United States, while OPEC+ output will remain subject to their production agreement," the report said.