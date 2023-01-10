EU energy market goes through major disruptions due to sanctions against Russia — WB

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The energy market in Europe is facing major disruptions due to sanctions imposed against Russia, in particular, in Europe it may be difficult to replenish gas reserves ahead of the next winter season. This is according to the January 2023 Global Economic Prospects report the World Bank released on Tuesday.

"Energy markets, in particular those in Europe, are going through major disruptions as a result of sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related spillovers," the World Bank report says.

"For natural gas and, to a lesser extent, coal, a cold winter in Europe could cause natural gas inventories to fall to very low levels, requiring additional refilling in 2023, and Europe could struggle to refill inventories ahead of the 2023 winter season," WB experts note.

The energy crisis in the European Union worsened last July, when the first disruptions in gas supplies from Russia occurred. After that, the European Commission called on the EU countries to prepare for a complete cessation of supplies from Russia and put into effect a plan for a voluntary reduction in gas consumption by the EU states by 15% for the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. In response, Western countries imposed large-scale sanctions against Moscow. Moreover, they began funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, currently estimated at billions of dollars.