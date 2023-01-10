Inflation to remain high in several countries longer than expected — World Bank

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Inflation rose in almost all countries in 2022 and is now on a downward trend in the coming months, but in some countries it will remain high for longer than expected. This is according to the January 2023 Global Economic Prospects report the World Bank released on Tuesday.

"Inflation rose throughout 2022 in almost all economies. Median global headline inflation exceeded 9% in the second half of the year, its highest level since 1995. Inflation reached almost 10% in EMDEs, its highest level since 2008, and in advanced economies just over 9%, the highest since 1982. Inflation was above target in virtually all countries that have adopted inflation targeting," according to the report.

"Soaring inflation in 2022 reflected a combination of demand and supply factors. On the demand side, the acceleration of growth during the initial rebound from the 2020 global recession, as well as the lagged effects of earlier macroeconomic support, contributed to persistent price pressures," the report says.

From the point of view of WB experts, "on the supply side, shortages of key commodities," which was allegedly exacerbated by Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine "contributed substantially to higher energy and food prices."

"In some countries, tight conditions and mismatches in labor markets further added to rising wages and higher input and production costs. Finally, many countries experienced large currency depreciations that passed through into higher import, producer, and consumer prices," WB analysts stress.

"Inflationary pressures started to abate toward the end of 2022, reflecting weakening demand and easing commodity prices. The share of countries where inflation is accelerating is trending down. In the face of substantial monetary tightening, slowing activity, easing supply chain disruptions, and moderating prices for many nonenergy commodities, both core and headline inflation are expected to decline over the forecast horizon," WB experts believe.

"In many countries, however, high core inflation has been unexpectedly persistent, suggesting that global inflation will remain elevated for longer than previously envisaged," the report says without naming particular countries.