Container shipments by Russian Railways up 0.3% in 2022 — company

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Container traffic over the Russian Railways network surged by 0.3% year-on-year to 6.5 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in 2022, the Russian railway operator says on Tuesday.

"In 2022, 6.5 mln laden and empty TEU were carried in all kinds of services over the network of Russian Railways, which is 0.3% above 2021," Russian Railways said.

2.54 mln TEU were shipped in the domestic traffic (+3.1%). In total, 66.8 mln metric tons of goods were carried in the reporting year, up 3.4% in annual terms.

The increase was the highest in container traffic of chemical and mineral fertilizers - 139,500 metric tons (up 2.6 times in annual terms), grain - 44,300 metric tons (+63.6%), and fish - 38,000 metric tons (+32.4%). The decline was noted in carriage of vehicles and their components - 222,700 metric tons, down 18.5% year-on-year, industrial goods - 429,000 metric tons (-15%), nonferrous ore and raw sulfur - 35,700 metric tons, minus 15%.