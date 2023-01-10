Russia and Kazakhstan plan to increase number of mutual flights — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to increase the number of flights between the countries, Russia’s Transport Ministry said in a statement issued after a meeting of the countries’ Transport Ministers Vitaly Savelyev and Roman Sklyar.

"The aviation authorities of the two countries were instructed to agree on additional frequencies for flights connecting major cities of Russia and Kazakhstan in the near future," the report says.

Besides air traffic, the ministers also discussed cooperation in the field of road and rail transport, the ministry adds.

"The key tasks of the transport ministries of the two countries are to increase the volume of transportation by rail, expand air traffic, as well as increase bilateral and transit traffic by road," according to the statement.