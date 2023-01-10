Russian consumers set gas withdrawal record over three years — Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian consumers drew 1.74 bln cubic meters or the highest daily gas volume over the last three years on January 8, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, a regional gas supply arm of Gazprom, said in its Telegram channel.

Gazprom said earlier that the operational gas reserve in Russian underground gas storages had been brought to record high 72.662 bln cubic meters.