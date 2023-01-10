Control over prices critical, Putin says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Control over prices in the current situation is a critical task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Maxim Shaskolsky.

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service has plenty of tasks and control over prices is among them. This is particularly important at the moment," the head of state said. Inflation is currently kept within a certain framework, Putin noted. "It is going down with us, having the downward trend," he added.

It was reported earlier the Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects inflation to be about 12% in 2022 and to drop to 5.5% in 2023.