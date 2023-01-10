Russian authorities strictly performed social commitments in 2022 — PM

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Expenditures of the Russian federal budget stood at more than 31 trillion rubles ($446.8 bln) in 2022 and revenues totaled almost 28 trillion rubles ($403.6 bln), with all the social commitments performed, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"The year ended and it is already possible to preliminarily summarize performance of the federal budget over the past period. The resolution of large-scale tasks at that time required serious expenses, more than 31 trillion rubles. Revenues at the same time stood at almost 28 trillion [rubles]," the Prime Minister said.

"All the social commitments to citizens were honored unconditionally" and plants were supported, Mishustin added.