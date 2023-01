MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Net profit of Avtovaz Group totaled 1.6 bln rubles ($23 mln) in 2022, President of the Russian auto manufacturer Maxim Sokolov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It is already safe to say it now though the financial results will appear by the end of Q1, that consolidated profit of Avtovaz totaled 1.6 bln rubles by the end of 2022," he said.

This brings the increase in net profit to 6.7% compared with 2021 (1.5 bln rubles under Russian Accounting Standards).