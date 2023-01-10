Surgutneftegas notifies LSE of cancelled admission to trading of company’s ADR

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Surgutneftegas has notified London Stock Exchange (LSE) of cancellation of admission to trading of the company’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), the oil producer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Surgutneftegas PJSC has sent a notice to London Stock Exchange on cancellation of admission to trading on Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) in ATT Only segment, section IOBE (International Order Book Electronic) of American Depositary Receipts, representing rights to ordinary shares of the company," the statement reads.

The notice to London Stock Exchange is related to the notice of depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, on termination from January 23, 2023 of the deposit agreements between Surgutneftegas, the depositary bank and owners and beneficial owners of the company’s ADRs, according to the statement.

Surgutneftegas started implementing the ADR program for ordinary shares in 1996, and for preferred shares - in 1998, with The Bank of New York Mellon acting as the depositary bank. One ADR represents ten ordinary or preferred shares of the company.