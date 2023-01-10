Russia may take measures to limit discount on its oil

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Ministry of Energy may adopt additional measures to restrict possible discounts on Russian oil to the limits based on market prices, the ministry said on Tuesday, adding that it will monitor oil prices and discounts.

Details regarding the procedure for monitoring prices and discounts will be published in the near future. "The monitoring results will be used to prepare, if necessary, additional measures aimed at limiting the possible discount to the limits based on market prices," the ministry said.

"We stress that the current illegal meddling of Western countries in market mechanisms threatens the world's safe and stable energy supply, and that correcting the situation will necessitate considerable cooperative efforts on the part of responsible countries," the Ministry of Energy added.

Russia will also publish information on the application of the presidential decree on the response to the price cap for Russian oil in the near future. "Detailed information about its application will be published soon, as well as the specifics regarding the procedure for monitoring prices and discounts," the ministry said.

The ministry released a statement in response to Bloomberg article, which stated, citing Argus Media statistics, that the discount on Russian Urals oil compared to Brent oil had increased to 50%. According to the article, on January 6, oil was traded at $37.80 per barrel in the Baltic port of Primorsk, while Brent oil was traded at $78.57 per barrel.

In an interview with TASS at the end of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the discount on Russian oil had increased due to the lengthening of export routes, but that it will drop within four months after new supply chains stabilize. Novak noted that Russia had already seen a significant increase in the discount in March and April. Then the discount on Russian oil halved within about four months.