MOEX index falls by 0.29%, RTS index — by 0.12%

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opens with mixed dynamics of major stock indices on Tuesday.

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index was at 2,162.7 points (-0.04%), while the RTS index rose by 0.56% to 983.29 points.

As of 10:12 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.29% to 2,157.27 points, while the RTS index started to decline and reached 976.63 points (-0.12%).

Meanwhile, the dollar fell by 0.56% to 69.59 rubles, the euro - by 0.17% to 74.41 rubles, and the yuan fell by 0.15% to 10.204 rubles.