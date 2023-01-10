China's Central Bank appreciates yuan-dollar exchange rate to new five-month high

BEIJING, January 10. /TASS/. The People's Bank of China (Central Bank) raised the renminbi (official name of the yuan) exchange rate by 654 points to 6.7611 yuan to the dollar on Tuesday, according to a message on the bank’s website.

According to the regulator’s statistics, this is a new high since last year’s August 15. The yuan has been strengthening continuously against the dollar since December 30 of last year.

The yuan strengthened against the US dollar by 6.2% in 2020 and by another 2.5% in 2021. In 2022, the official exchange rate initially depreciated by about 12%, renewing in October and November several lows since 2008, however, it then began to strengthen. At the end of 2022, the depreciation of the yuan against the dollar was about 9.2%.