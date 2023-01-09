Alfa Investments transfers documents to Euroclear to unblock clients’ assets — company

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Alfa Investments transferred all the documents required to unblock client assets to the Belgian Ministry of Finance and Euroclear in January, the company said on its Telegram channel.

"Early in the morning on January 7, Alfa Investments handed over the list of clients and their assets with details about their new storage locations to the Belgian Ministry of Finance and Euroclear. The release of assets largely depends on European regulators now. We will update you on the transfer status after January 15," the company said.

Alfa Investments had several days to receive applications from clients for the transfer of blocked assets, verify information and hand over transfer registers by the established deadline of January 7, 2023 inclusive, the company added.

In June 2022, the European Union sanctioned the National Settlement Depository of Russia. At the same time, the NSD had been under restrictions from international securities depositories Euroclear and Clearstream since February 2022, which led to the freezing of some securities of Russian investors, as well as payments of dividends and coupons.