Russian Railways plans to increase Eastern Range throughput to 173 mln metric tons in 2023

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to scale up the throughput capacity of the Eastern Range (Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways) to 173 mln metric tons by the end of 2023, the railway operator’s press service said on Monday.

"The comprehensive approach to the use of capabilities of the Eastern Range makes possible to forecast that we will carry over 160 mln metric tons by the end of this year. We will also be able to scale up the throughput capacity to 173 mln metric tons," the press service said.

More than 1,200 installations were built and 5,000 km of tracks were renovated within the framework of the first stage of Eastern Range development from 2013 to 2022, Russian Railways added.