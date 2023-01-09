Rebranded Russian ‘McDonalds’ not yet planning to enter Kazakhstan after chain’s exit

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Vkusno I Tochka, formerly McDonalds in Russia, told TASS it does not currently intend to enter the Kazakhstan market, following McDonald’s departure from Kazakhstan due to supply problems.

"At the moment, we do not have relevant agreements with the management of the company that was responsible for McDonald's in Kazakhstan," a spokesman for Vkusno I Tochka told TASS.

Earlier, the fast food chain managed by Food Solutions KZ LLP announced the termination of activities under the McDonald’s brand in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions. The company noted that the resumption of activities and the timing of the opening of new fast food restaurants under a new brand will be announced in the near future.

According to Food Solutions KZ, the decision was related solely to supply restrictions and has nothing to do with the situation around Ukraine, Belarus, and the detention of Kairat Boranbaev - the owner of the McDonald's franchise in Kazakhstan, Belarus, and a number of Russian regions. McDonald's has been operating in Kazakhstan for more than six years with 24 McDonald's restaurants in several cities and around 2,000 employees.

General Director Oleg Paroev of Vkusno I Tochka told TASS earlier that the company was considering franchising and entering CIS markets, as well as other foreign countries where McDonald's is not present.