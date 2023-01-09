Russian airlines transport over 2.26 mln passengers over New Year holidays

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian airlines increased passenger traffic during the New Year holidays by 11.3% to over 2.26 mln people, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported on Monday.

"During the New Year holidays, from January 1 to January 8, 2023, Russian airlines transported over 2.26 mln passengers, increasing the volume of air traffic by 11.3% year-on-year," the report said.

"Despite adverse weather conditions during the New Year's holiday period, Russian airlines and airports proved their reliability for domestic air transport by boosting air traffic volume and assuring passenger safety," Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko said.