China cancels compulsory registration of foreign economic activity participants

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have completely canceled mandatory registration of foreign economic activity participants, the Russian Trade Mission in China said on Monday.

Relevant amendments to the foreign trade law were approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the Mission said. In particular, Article 9 of the mentioned statutory act was abolished, which indicated the need for registration for businesses dealing with exports and imports of goods and technologies.

Commerce departments in China will not require anymore from companies the confirmation of their registration as foreign economic activity participants when formalizing quotas, licenses and certificates associated with the foreign trade operations. Such rules were effective on an experimental basis in China’s free trade zones from December 2019, the Mission said.