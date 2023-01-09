Russneft boosts oil output by 3.4% in 2022 to 6.91 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. In 2022, Russneft increased oil production by 3.4% compared to 2021 to 6.91 mln metric tons, according to the company's corporate newspaper.

Thus, 55% or 3.8 mln metric tons of the oil produced by the company in 2022 was obtained through the development of hard-to-recover reserves.

In turn, Russneft's gas output reached 2.22 bln cubic meters, including 295 mln cubic meters of natural gas and 1.927 bln cubic meters of associated petroleum gas.

The company's president Evgeny Tolochek was quoted in the newspaper saying that Russneft drilled and put into operation 97 wells in 2022. In addition, the company put 39 mln metric tons of recoverable oil reserves on the balance sheet, while its resource base reached 626 mln metric tons of oil.