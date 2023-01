MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opens with growth of the main exchange indices on Monday.

The MOEX index added 0.49% and reached 2,166.99 points, while the RTS index rose by 2.32% to 964.61 points.

The dollar exchange fell by 1.83% to 70.8 rubles and the euro - by 0.95% to 75.57 rubles. Yuan declined by 0.38% to 10.39 rubles.