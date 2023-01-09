Yuan rate exceeds 10.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since May 11

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The exchange rate of the yuan against the ruble at the currency auctions of the Moscow Exchange exceeded 10.5 rubles for the first time since May 11, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 07:17 Moscow time, the yuan rate grew by 7.3 kopecks to 10.51 rubles.

By 07:23 Moscow time, the yuan rose by 8.8 kopecks, to 10.525 rubles.

Meanwhile, the dollar lost 14.25 kopecks, falling to 71.98 rubles, while the euro rose by 20.25 kopecks to 76.5 rubles.

At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 6.75 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 72.19 rubles. The yuan rate rose by 3.2 kopecks to 10.469 rubles. There were no transactions with the euro in the first minutes of trading on the Moscow Exchange.