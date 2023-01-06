Around 17 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine within grain deal — Turkish minister

ANKARA, January 6. /TASS/. About 17 mln metric tons of agricultural products have been exported through the maritime humanitarian corridor since the start of the grain deal, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Friday.

"During the operation of the grain corridor almost 17 mln tons of grain have been exported with the coordination and support of Turkey," the Turkish minister said, according to TRT TV channel.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny was to expire on November 19. On November 17, the agreements were extended for 120 more days. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the deal was automatically extended since there were no objections from either of the parties to it (Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United Nations).