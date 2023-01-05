Crimea Development Corp plans to attract over $1.818 bln in private investments in 2023

SIMFEROPOL, January 5. /TASS/. The Crimea Development Corporation attracted twice as much of private investment in 2022 than it planned and expects to attract more than 130 billion rubles (1.818 billion US dollars) in 2023, Daniil Pidayev, the corporation’s director general, told TASS on Thursday.

"Our decisions and investment agreements yielded more than 150 billion rubles (2.098 billion US dollars) in investments in 2022. Notably, we initially planned 75 billion rubles. It means that we outstripped the target by two times. Our plan took into account the restrictions (the information war on Crimea and logistics problems - TASS), but we see that Crimea’s investment attractiveness is grooving, as is the interest to it. Our target for this year is 130 billion rubles and we will try to outstrip it," he said.

According to Pidayev, record-breaking investment contracts were signed in 2022. The largest of them was the 60-billion-ruble (839.4 million US dollars) one for the comprehensive development of a 60-hectare land plot near Feodosiya. It envisages the construction of apartment blocks and infrastructure. The council for the improvement of the investment climate in Crimea has approved a project for the construction of the Russian Golden Sands tourist cluster worth 59.3 billion rubles (829.607 million US dollars). The corresponding memorandum was signed by Crimea’s authorities and the investor on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the summer of 2022. In his words, more than 15% of the overall sum of private investments Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to attract to Crimea’s economy have already been invested in Crimea.

In March 2021, Putin set a task of attracting one trillion rubles (13.99 billion US dollars) in private investments into Crimea’s and Sevastopol’s economy. More than 13.8 billion rubles (193.062 million US dollars) were invested in 2021. As many as 254 investment projects worth 388.4 billion rubles (5.433 billion US dollars) are being implemented in the republic. More than 123 billion rubles (1.714 billion US dollars) have already been invested.