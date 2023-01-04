First power unit of Akkuyu NPP to be launched in 2023 — Erdogan

ANKARA, January 4. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being built by Russia in Turkey, is scheduled to be launched in 2023, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Wednesday.

"The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is proceeding at a rapid pace. Its first power unit will be launched this year. In the coming year, we will start supplying our country with nuclear energy," Erdogan said.

The Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement, signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. It is being funded completely by the Russian side. Russia’s Rosatom is a majority shareholder of Akkuyu Nuklear JSC, tasked with development, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning of the power plant.

The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will stand at 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 bln kWh every year.