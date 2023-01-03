Russia accounts for 85% of Belarusian construction services export — Minister

MINSK, January 4. /TASS/. The share of the Russian Federation as part of Belarusian construction services export is about 85%, Belarusian Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich said on the air with the Belarus-1 TV Channel.

"The specific ratio of services export to the Russian Federation is about 85%. We are implementing a portion of activities in the territory of Kazakhstan, a portion in the territory of Uzbekistan, but the overwhelming majority of efforts planned for completion in 2023 will be in the Russian Federation," the Minister said.

Russia offers "a wide scope of work" for Belarusian builders, from housing development to participation in construction of industrial and power installations, Parkhamovich noted. The Bryansk Region, Kaluga, Nizhniy Novgorod, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region are among Russian regions where projects with involvement of Belarusian builders are being implemented and planned for implementation, he added.