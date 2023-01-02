Ust-Katav Plant plans to produce 150 tram cars in 2023 – CEO

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The Ust-Katav Car-building Plant plans to produce 150 tram cars worth 8.5 bln rubles ($115.3 mln) in 2023, CEO Roman Novikov told TASS.

"The production program for 2023 amounts to 11 bln rubles ($149.2 mln) (special production and trams production, including 8.5 bln rubles for trams production). We have made a contract with the Chelyabinsk Region in the amount of 5.5 bln [rubles] ($74.7 mln) and we are holding proactive talks with Krasnodar for supplies of fifty units (we will close the deal most likely). There are also 20 cars for Magnitogorsk and one competitor approached us. Therefore, production will stand at 150 railcars in this year," Novikov said.

The plant produced 120 tram cars in 2022, the chief executive said. It has almost completely substituted import components, Novikov noted. "Only cameras and television receivers are imported," he added.