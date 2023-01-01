Gas prices to remain high – German Finance Minister

BERLIN, January 2. /TASS/. The price of energy resources will remain high, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the Bild Am Sonntag newspaper.

The evolution of energy prices similar to the current one "will become the new commonness," the Minister said. "Liquefied gas is more expensive than Russian pipeline gas due to logistical reasons. The price level will remain higher but without devastating peaks," Lindner noted.

The Minister called again to consider the issue of shale gas production by the hydraulic fracturing method currently banned in Germany. "This ban should be abolished," Lindner said. Germany needs "to use its own oil and gas resources," he added.

The average gas price in Europe stood at about $1,272 per thousand cubic meters in December 2022 and gained about 10% in total over the year.