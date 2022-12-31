Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine equaling 41.2 mln cubic meters via Sudzha

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.2 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in the volume of 41.2 mln cubic meters confirmed by the Ukrainian side as of December 31. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On Friday, December 30, the pumping volume equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory might total around 42.4 mln cubic meters on December 31.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. Pumping through the Nord Stream has been suspended. Gas deliveries via TurkStream and Blue Stream are intended for Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe.