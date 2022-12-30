Hainan hosts 2022 Global Free Trade Media Forum

HAIKOU /China/, December 30. /TASS/. Hainan authorities hosted the 2022 Global Free Trade Media Forum this week, attended by a number of Chinese and foreign media representatives. Hainan Daily newspaper reported about it.

According to the newspaper, the event was held under the theme "New opportunities in free trade - a new future through joint efforts." It was held both in person and online. The purpose of the conference was to promote pragmatic cooperation between journalists in China and other countries.

The forum was organized by the press office of the Publicity Department of CPC Hainan Provincial Committee with the assistance of Hainan Daily newspaper and the Hainan Broadcasting Group. The opening ceremony was held in the provincial administrative center of Haikou and was attended by some 50 media commentators.

Some of China's leading economists also participated in the conference. With their help, there was a productive dialogue on the features and prospects of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Thus, an even more solid platform was formed for discussing relevant issues at the level of experts and the media.

The organizers noted that the media forum is intended to support the government's efforts to promote greater openness in Hainan, to attract even more attention from international investors who can benefit from participating in free trade port development projects. The event is also expected to strengthen the global image of the province as China's signature region.

The 1st Global Free Trade Media Forum was held in 2019 in the resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan. This year it was held for the second time. This conference is said to strengthen cultural and humanitarian contacts between countries that participate in One Belt, One Road initiative projects.