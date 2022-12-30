Astana still in talks with Moscow on gasification of republic’s regions — energy minister

ASTANA, December 30. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities continue negotiating the possible gasification of the republic’s northern and eastern regions with Russia, Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing on Friday.

"The talks are ongoing," he said when asked about the talks with Russia on gasification of northern and eastern regions.

Several options for gasification of Kazakhstan’s north-eastern and eastern regions are under consideration, the minister said. "As a working option, it is [a gas pipeline] through Barnaul, most probably, then to the north of our territory and further branching between Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey, etc. As an option, it could also be used for transit, though the talks have not yet been finalized," he explained.

The final cost of the project has not been calculated yet, the minister noted.

"Technically, we assume that we need a pipe to pump around 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year for gasification of the country’s north-east and east. If some additional volumes to be supplied to the south are required, a pipeline with even stronger capacity of, say, more than 20-30 bln cubic meters of gas could be considered. However, that is a matter for negotiations," he said.

Earlier, Akchulakov said that the republic’s authorities considered several options of gasification of the country’s northern and eastern regions. As one of the options, the possible construction of gas pipelines from Russia was discussed. Gazprom and QazaqGaz were evaluating a corresponding project.