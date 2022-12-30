EAEU, Iran may sign FTA in first half of 2023 — Head of EEC Board

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. A free trade zone agreement (FTA) between the EAEU and Iran may be signed in the first half of 2023, and preparations for the signing of an FTA agreement with Egypt are also in the final stages, Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich said in an interview with TASS.

"We are adequately prepared to move forward with a full-fledged agreement. We now have a temporary arrangement that is also generating great benefits. … We would like the agreement to be signed in the first half of 2023 so that we can launch ratification procedures immediately," he said.

"We are doing similar work with Egypt. Based on the results of five rounds of negotiations, we are in a decisive stage," Myasnikovich added.

According to Myasnikovich, the union has great hopes for an FTA with India, although negotiations are still in the early stages. "We have high hopes for the conclusion of an FTA with India," he said.

Myasnikovich stated that he had met with the Indian Foreign Minister twice and found complete understanding and interest on his behalf. This was also discussed during the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "So, we feel that key parts of our discourse may possibly be specified in 2023, which will allow us to continue forward in the negotiation process with India. This country has a sizable and expanding market. We have to do everything possible so that India feels at ease in the Eurasian space, which would aid our companies' development on the Indian market," he said.