EAEU states unready to speak about common currency now, says EEC chief

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) member states are currently not ready to discuss a common currency, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told TASS. That said, a digital currency may be a viable option as a currency for payments and as a standard of value, he added.

"Fundamentally, our countries are not ready to speak about some common currency today. However, I believe that digital currency, for example, may be successfully used as a currency for payments and as a standard of value. Obviously, with the appropriate controls," he said.

The Eurasian Economic Union consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.