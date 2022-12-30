Price cap on Russian oil to trigger price surge, says Kazakh energy minister

ASTANA, December 30. /TASS/. The introduction of the price cap on Russian oil may push the price of crude on the market up, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing on Friday.

"If some volume of oil leaves the market it is replaced by other sources. We know that other countries boost production volumes. Oil prices usually rise in the event of a sharp reduction and when large volumes leave the market," he said when asked about the consequences of the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil.

The minister also noted that Russia, together with Saudi Arabia, is the largest producer and supplier of oil to global markets.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. Moreover, EU states also agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. A similar decision was announced by the G7 and Australia. The West has also banned its companies from providing transport, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the agreed-on ceiling.

On December 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the West's imposition of a price cap on Russian oil, banning supplies of Russian oil to buyers who join the West’s restrictions starting February. Meanwhile, in a separate clause, he reserved the right to make special decisions on the supply of oil and petroleum products in cases where they are banned by the decree. The Energy Ministry was instructed to monitor the implementation of the ban on a regular basis. The document comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023.