Russia, Tajikistan to start implementing three investment projects in 2023, says envoy

DUSHANBE, December 30. /TASS/. Russian and Tajik businessmen are developing three new promising investment projects, with their implementation planned in 2023, Head of the Russian trade mission in the republic Yevgeny Korenkov said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

The investment forum ‘Russia-Tajikistan’ that was held in Dushanbe on September 15, 2022, invigorated the expansion of cooperation between the two countries’ businessmen, he added. "As a result, the development of three promising investment projects has started jointly with the trade mission," Korenkov said, adding that "the practical stage is planned in 2023."

Russia’s accumulated investments to Tajikistan exceeded $1.6 bln over the past 13 years, including over $900 mln worth of direct investment. The share of Russian investments in Tajikistan’s total investments stands at more than 16%.