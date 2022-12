MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The euro surpassed 77 rubles on Friday on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since December 22.

As of 12:17 Moscow time, the euro rose by 1.49% to 77.13 rubles.

By 12:35 Moscow time, the euro grew by 0.91% to 76.68 rubles and the dollar fell to 71.38 rubles (-1.1%), while the yuan lost 2.52% and reached 9.92 rubles.