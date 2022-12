MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opens with the growth of the leading exchange indices on Friday.

The MOEX index rose by 0.24% and reached 2,152.22 points, the RTS index was 953.46 points (+1.78%).

The dollar lost 1.41% and amounted to 71.16 rubles, the euro fell by 0.73% to 75.4 rubles.