Russia’s services PMI falls to 45.9 points from 48.3 points — S&P Global

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 45.9 points in December from 48.73 points in November, S&P Global analytical agency reported on Friday.

The most recent figures show a significant decline in output in Russia's service industry, experts noted. Companies relate this to a decrease in demand and new orders.

According to S&P Global analysts, the dip in new orders was caused by economic uncertainty and a drop in customer spending power amid high inflationary pressures.

The PMI value above 50 points shows business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.