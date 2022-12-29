Global gas market tensions may last 2-3 years — expert

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Unprecedented tensions on the global gas market may last at least another 2-3 years, and the introduction of a cap on gas prices in the EU has become a sign of EU frustration with hub-based pricing, Gazprom Export expert Sergey Komlev wrote in an article in the company's corporate bulletin.

"Unprecedented market tensions could last for another 2-3 years. This is due to a variety of causes, where geopolitics plays an important part," the expert believes.

At the same time, Komlev says, the European Union's choice to employ the mechanism of marginal prices for natural gas was a clear indication of the EU's displeasure with the pricing system based on hubs. Previously, such pricing was widely marketed as a substitute for tying contracts to oil prices, but it was revealed that it responded too abruptly to market signals, "sending prices to record heights."

"The EU virtually intends to take not one, but two steps back in terms of market liberalization, avoiding oil indexation as a proven market mechanism for setting pricing and instead moving directly to price control," the expert noted.

According to him, the global LNG market has the ability to rebalance as new liquefaction facilities emerge, but they must be backed up by long-term contracts, and worldwide underinvestment in hydrocarbon production poses a severe threat to the overall natural gas market.

"Price capping provides a false solution to this problem and makes the gas industry even less appealing for any form of investment," Komlev concludes.

On December 19, the EU countries agreed on a price cap for natural gas on Monday, which will be introduced if the price of fuel on the stock exchange exceeds 180 euro per megawatt-hour, or about 1,850 euro per 1,000 cubic meters, an official with the Council of the EU reported.

The price cap mechanism will be activated automatically starting February 15, 2023, if the cost of gas at the TTF hub exceeds 180 euros per megawatt hour for three working days and is 35 euro higher than the average cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the world market. The price cap will be dynamic - if it is activated, transactions in which the price of gas is higher than the estimated price of LNG (based on a basket of major international hubs plus 35 euros per MWh), will be subject to a ban. Also, the cap may be suspended if there are risks to the security of the energy supply, financial stability, gas pumping within the EU, or risks of increased demand. In particular, the mechanism will be lifted if gas demand grows by 15% per month (or by 10% within two months), as well as in the event of a significant reduction in LNG imports.