Websites containing information on production of ammo to be blocked without court order

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that provides for blocking websites containing information on illegal production of ammunition.

The law, which was published on Thursday, defines information on means and methods of illegal production of ammunition as prohibited and provides for blocking websites that contain such material. Websites containing such information will be included in the single registry of prohibited information, which means that access to these websites will be blocked extrajudicially.

A similar change is being introduced to the law on mass media, prohibiting dissemination of any material containing instructions on the illegal production of ammunition.

Notably, these norms do not cover means and methods of DIY reloading of ammunition for civilian long-barrel firearms.

