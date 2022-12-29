Putin signs law to prevent risks from foreign investments

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law prepared to prevent risks from foreign investments in companies, whose operations are of strategic importance for national defense and security.

The law posted on Thursday stipulates that a company controlled by a foreign investor and desirous of being engaged in one of strategic activities should agree upon obtainment of a license, certificate or another permit with a relevant government commission.

Furthermore, provision of fish and seafood catch rights to an entity controlled by a foreign investor will only be possible after compulsory preliminary approval.