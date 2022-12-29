Transneft reveals Kazakhstan booked oil pumping, but no deal so far

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. KazTransOil, the national oil pipeline operator of Kazakhstan, has applied to Transneft for extra oil pumping over the northern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline in 2023, but the Russian company still has no contract set for these volumes, Transneft Spokesman Igor Dyomin told TASS.

"KazTransOil has filed a pumping request about whether we have the opportunity to pump 1.2 mln metric tons, including 300,000 metric tons in the first quarter. Shippers have not appeared so far, not a single shipper. There is nobody to contract pumping; we have not concluded any contract for pumping, we have nothing to pump so far," Dyomin stressed.

The German Economy Ministry said earlier refineries in Schwedt and Logne would not order oil from Russia next year, but applications have been filed for oil pumping from Kazakhstan. KazMunayGas, the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, reported that it was looking into the option of a trial shipment of a batch of oil to Germany in January 2023.

Transneft received bids from Poland and Germany to pump oil in December and the first quarter of the next year, CEO Nikolay Tokarev said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel. The decision on transit can only be made by the Russian Energy Ministry, the pipeline operator previously pointed out.