Uralchem wants to supply fertilizers blocked in Latvia to Nigeria, Kenya — co-owner

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. About 200,000 metric tons of fertilizers owned by Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem are being blocked in the Latvian port of Riga and the company wants to supply them on a gratis basis to Nigeria and Kenya, co-owner of the company Dmitry Mazepin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We have about 200,000 [metric tons] frozen in Latvia. The Latvian government authorized us to hold an inspection of fertilizers during the last week. We hope this authorization is an indication that they will allow the shipment. We plan to ship these fertilizers to Nigeria and Kenya as part of our agreement with the African Union," Mazepin said. The UN controls this deal, he noted.

The shipment of twenty thousand metric tons of fertilizers as humanitarian aid to Malawi will take place in January via Mozambique, Mazepin noted. The company agreed earlier that fertilizers blocked in storage facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia will be exported to Africa. The first ship for export was chartered by the UN World Food Programme.