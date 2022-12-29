Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 53.2 points in December

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 53.0 at the end of 2022, down only slightly from 53.2 in November, S&P Global agency reported on Thursday.

"The latest data indicated a solid upturn in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector, and one that was the second-sharpest since January 2017," according to the statement.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.

The agency’s analysts noted that in December Russian enterprises registered a significant increase in production.

"Greater production led to an acceleration in the pace of job creation, with employment rising at the fastest rate in over 21 years," according to the statement.

The analysts also note a steep uptick in purchasing activity and stronger output expectations.