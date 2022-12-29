Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens on Thursday

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the opening of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index edged up 0.06% and reached 2,140.95 points, the RTS index lost 0.82% and amounted to 926.09 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at 2,135.91 points (-0.18%), while the dollar denominated RTS index fell by 0.67% to 927.49 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.88% to 72.82 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.39% to 76.7 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time.