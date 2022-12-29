Russian seaborne oil exports drop 22% in December, WSJ reports

NEW YORK, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s seaborne crude exports declined by 22% in December from this year’s average, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing data from commodity analytics firm Kpler.

According to the WSJ, in December, Russia "shipped about 2.5 million barrels of crude each day," which is 22% below the average for the first 11 months of 2022.

The drop came as the West introduced its price cap on Russian crude, the WSJ said. Also, the decline "is likely due to harsh winter weather and weak demand from China as its pandemic reopening has faltered," the newspaper quoted Matt Smith, a Kpler analyst, as saying.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on measures retaliating against the West’s price ceiling on Russian oil. His decree bans the exports of crude to those buyers who have joined the restrictions. The document comes into effect on February 1 and will stay in force until July 1.