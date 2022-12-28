Russia eyes renewable energy projects in EAEU — Minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia is participating in the competition for the construction of renewable energy generating installations in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We are trying to enter there with renewable energy projects, building up expertise in the development of renewable energy sources and participating in the bidding," the Minister said.

EAEU countries are also working on creating common markets for gas, power and oil products, Shulginov noted. There are also joint projects to build and modernize power plants with some countries. "The work has become even more intensive in the last year. We are becoming stronger by participating in the tenders, and achieving our goals with our own solutions," the Minister added.