Russian government plans on doubling car production within 2-3 years, says PM

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Vehicle production in Russia will double within the next 2-3 years, according to the auto industry’s development strategy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The strategy runs until 2035 and "it involves doubling the production of cars in the next two to three years," the PM said, noting that the task of saturating the market and ensuring the supply of automobiles, mainly passenger ones, was set by President Vladimir Putin.

"The main efforts will be aimed at scientific research, the development and organization of manufacturing components and systems inside the country," Mishustin stressed. "If carried out, the strategy will also help related sectors, which the car industry has a great deal of, including metals production, metalworking, the chemical industry, electrical engineering, electronics, information technologies and software," he said, adding that "the proposed measures would bolster the country’s national security."