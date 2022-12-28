Russian stock indices decline after opening of trading on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined after the main session on the Moscow Exchange opened on Wednesday, according to trading data.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated the decline to 0.1%, reaching 2,148.84 points, the RTS index lost 0.8% and amounted to 952.84 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index stood at 2,150.12 points (-0.04%), while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.4% to 956.66 points.

As of 10:27 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate grew by 1.01% up to 71.11 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.8% to 75.53 rubles.